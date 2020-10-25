Man killed in Walsh County crash

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a crash in Walsh County Sunday morning.

Just south of Park River, a 38-year-old man from Pisek, ND was driving south on 135th Avenue NE.

Officials say he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and went into the west ditch.

The Ford hit the north ditch embankment of 66th Street NE where it overturned onto its right side.

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

