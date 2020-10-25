Mainly Dry Week Ahead...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Flurries from time to time. Cloudy early with some clearing overnight.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sunny and dry. Highs remain well below average as we move into the next business week, with overnight lows in the single digits to teens and highs only in the 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday. The chance of snow showers returns Tuesday evening, mainly to the north.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures Wednesday look to warm into the upper 30s to near 40! A bit more sun is expected on Thursday with highs again in the upper 30s. Some areas could warm into the low to mid 40s Friday under partly cloudy skies.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Trick or treat? Saturday is looking to be a ~treat~ with highs in the mid and upper 40s with sunshine. Sunday also looks to bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: A few clouds. Chilly. Low: 10. High. 25.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of PM snow showers, especially north. Low: 9. High: 32.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 25. High: 40.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 27. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. High: 45.

SATURDAY: HALLOWEEN. Mainly sunny skies. Mild! Low: 33. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Mild. Low: 29. High: 44.