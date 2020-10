FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo VFW Club has announced that the Downtown Fargo VFW Club is closed temporarily.

The Downtown Fargo VFW Club closed Friday, October 23, the club saying it is, “for the health and safety of our customers, employees, members and community”.

The building is expected to open back up on Thursday, October 29.

