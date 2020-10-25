Advertisement

851 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 851 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the active case count to 6,506 in the state.

Cass County accounts for 179 of those cases.

The daily positivity rate is 10.15%.

Eight more people have also died, bringing the death toll to 456.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,850 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

815,909 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

851 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

37,719 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.15% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,506 Total Active Cases

+196 Individuals from yesterday

641 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (534 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

30,757 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

164 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (456 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer be reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 60s from Mountrail County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Towner County.
  • Man in his 60s from Towner County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Towner County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 5
  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County – 11
  • Bowman County – 7
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 113
  • Cass County – 179
  • Cavalier County - 3
  • Dickey County – 4
  • Divide County - 6
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County – 3
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Foster County – 8
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 106
  • Griggs County - 4
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County - 1
  • LaMoure County - 6
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 4
  • McKenzie County – 8
  • McLean County - 19
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 40
  • Mountrail County – 6
  • Nelson County - 5
  • Oliver County – 3
  • Pembina County - 12
  • Pierce County - 17
  • Ramsey County – 14
  • Ransom County – 6
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 17
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sheridan County - 3
  • Sioux County – 7
  • Slope County - 2
  • Stark County – 14
  • Steele County - 5
  • Stutsman County – 18
  • Towner County – 4
  • Traill County - 11
  • Walsh County - 20
  • Ward County – 118
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 16

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,684 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,684 new cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

3:30PM Live News Conference: Gov. Doug Burgum will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a rescheduled press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. This is rescheduled from Tuesday, Oct. 20.Burgum will provide an update on the North Dakota Emergency Commission’s meeting Friday morning, during which the commission will consider reallocating unused funds from North Dakota’s $1.25 billion share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 North Dakota Daily Stats

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
COVID-10 North Dakota Daily Stats