New guidelines and winter weather complicating long term care visitation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Andrea Kent and her husband are making the trek back to Bemidji with tears in their eyes after visiting a loved one at Lutheran Memorial Long Term Care in Mayville.

“It’s really hard. We would have been over a lot more often, we just live a couple of hours from here,” she says. “It does put up a barrier, even though we’re masked and doing all the protocols.”

Kent says this will most likely be the last time she sees her mother-in-law. After nearly a year of facetime calls and patio visits, saying goodbye wasn’t easy.

“I know that when somebody is ready and somebody has faith, the last time they see us won’t be with these masks on.”

Many families are wondering if and when they will be reunited with their loved ones. This after visitation guidelines for long term care facilities are changing yet again across North Dakota.

“This is a never-ending thing,” Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman Chris Larson says.

According to the new guidance, if a facility has a positive case, they have to shut down indoor visitation. Not everyone can hold outdoor visits, and there’s another concern weighing on minds like Larson’s.

“As we are, we’re outside,” he says. “This isn’t going to work in January.”

Larson says he fears the shutdowns will create isolation for many living in these facilities. Something many have been battling since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re going to see the effects,” he says. “We already have.”

