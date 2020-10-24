NDDoH: 936 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 936 new positive coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 6,310.

They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness and the daily positivity rate is at 12.64%.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,763 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

807,053 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

936 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

36,874 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.64% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,310 Total Active Cases

-53 Individuals from yesterday

981 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (749 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

30,116 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

166 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (448 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Adams County - 4

Barnes County - 8

Benson County – 12

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 4

Bowman County – 3

Burleigh County - 164

Cass County – 121

Cavalier County - 2

Dickey County – 13

Dunn County - 2

Eddy County – 3

Foster County – 2

Grand Forks County – 142

Grant County - 4

Griggs County - 3

Hettinger County – 4

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County - 3

Logan County – 1

McHenry County – 5

McKenzie County – 8

McLean County - 21

Mercer County - 5

Morton County – 50

Mountrail County – 17

Nelson County - 4

Oliver County – 2

Pembina County - 6

Pierce County - 2

Ramsey County – 3

Ransom County – 6

Renville County - 1

Richland County – 18

Rolette County – 22

Sargent County – 3

Sheridan County - 1

Sioux County – 7

Stark County – 19

Steele County - 2

Stutsman County – 30

Towner County – 2

Traill County - 4

Walsh County - 19

Ward County – 117

Wells County - 20

Williams County – 43

