Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

