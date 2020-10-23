Advertisement

Valley weighs in: Will a mask mandate without penalties be enough?

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Whether it’s called a mandate or a strategy, one thing is the same--wearing a mask is voluntary.

There’s some concern after leaders in Fargo and West Fargo say they won’t be enforcing a mask mandate. Many are questioning if personal responsibility will be enough.

“I think it should be enforced with penalties,” Sara Simenson of Fargo says. “I feel like people have their reasons for not wearing them, but if you can’t wear it, you shouldn’t be out.”

Simenson isn’t alone in her desire for enforcement.

“It would be nice if there were penalties,” Lee Gullickson of Fargo says. “You could be like, ‘Hey, it’s the actual law and we’ll call the cops.’”

However, not everyone is in agreeance.

“I don’t think you should get in legal trouble or anything because it will make the sides more divided than anything,” Zoie Lee Marcotte of Moorhead says.

If a person chooses not to wear a mask, the only way they can be penalized is if a business calls the police. If a customer isn’t wearing a mask and is refusing to leave, they can be fined for trespassing.

“Do what you’re supposed to do,” Mark Johnstone of Fargo says. “As far as walking into a building like this that says, ‘Mask at all times,’ wear a mask. I got one.”

West Fargo commissioners called the masking strategy a “pretty please.” The city’s proposal uses the words “strongly urge” more than a dozen times. Still, many say it’s a step in the right direction.

“I saw one person that had a mask on and it said, ‘This is tyranny,’” Emily Johnson of Moorhead says. “I was like, ‘It’s literally just cloth over your face, it’s not that big of a deal.’”

A walk around downtown and through West Acres Mall Thursday afternoon showed people seem to be playing by the rules, even without penalties.

But, there are a few who aren’t bought in to the new policies.

“If you forget your mask and can’t go somewhere because of it, it kind of puts a damper on your day,” Rebeca Wilkin of Fargo says. “I think it’s a bit ridiculous.”

The mask mandate and strategy include a list of exemptions, that’s children younger than school age, those with a medical condition or disability and certain employment, athletic or other activities.

The new rules will hold until lifted by city leaders, or if Cass County’s risk level decreases.

