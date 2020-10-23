Sunny, But Cold Today!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 20s and 30s.

WEEKEND: Very cold start to Saturday. Remaining cold in the afternoon. Chance of snow. Another cold day Sunday. Chance of snow Sunday, as well.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Sun and clouds remain for Monday, with conditions looking dry. Highs remain well below average as we move into the next business week, with overnight lows in the single digits to teens and highs only in the 20s. The chance of snow showers returns Tuesday evening and could turn to mixed showers as we move into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday look to warm into the 30s Wednesday before warming into the mid- to upper-30s for Thursday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Some snow could linger early. Low: 21. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Cold. Chance of snow. Low: 8. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Cold with a chance of snow. Low: 16. High: 27.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 10. High. 25.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of PM snow showers. Low: 9. High: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 18. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 22. High: 38.