Remaining Below Average This Weekend

WEEKEND: Chilly afternoon today with flurries well to our south. Another cold day Sunday. Chance of snow Sunday, mainly south.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sun and clouds remain for Monday, with conditions looking dry. Highs remain well below average as we move into the next business week, with overnight lows in the single digits to teens and highs only in the 20s. The chance of snow showers returns Tuesday evening, mainly to the north.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures Wednesday look to warm into the 30s to near 40! A bit more sun is expected on Thursday with highs again in the upper 30s. Some areas could warm into the low to mid 40s Friday under partly cloudy skies.

HALLOWEEN: Trick or treat? Saturday is looking to be a treat with highs in the mid and upper 40s with sunshine.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 16.

SUNDAY: Cold with a chance of light snow or flurries, mainly south. High: 27.

MONDAY: A few clouds. Chilly. Low: 10. High. 25.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of PM snow showers, especially north. Low: 9. High: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 22. High: 40.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 27. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. High: 45.

SATURDAY: HALLOWEEN. Mainly sunny skies. Mild! Low: 33. High: 48