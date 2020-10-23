Masks will be required in all city-owned buildings in Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski issued an emergency order requiring masks to be worn within city-owned buildings and property.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on October 26th and also applies the city’s buses.

Mayor Bochenski said tens of thousands are expected to visit the city-owned Alerus Center for early voting, so masks are necessary to protect vulnerable community members.

He also encouraged business owners and nonprofits to follow the city’s example in order to slow the spread.

