Advertisement

Masks will be required in all city-owned buildings in Grand Forks.

The emergency order goes into effect on Monday, October 26th.
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski issued an emergency order requiring masks to be worn within city-owned buildings and property.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on October 26th and also applies the city’s buses.

Mayor Bochenski said tens of thousands are expected to visit the city-owned Alerus Center for early voting, so masks are necessary to protect vulnerable community members.

He also encouraged business owners and nonprofits to follow the city’s example in order to slow the spread.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health department helping businesses stay in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Some Cass County bars and restaurants are having a hard time following state guidelines.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 23 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 23 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - Youngblood Coffee mask incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 23 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

POVnow

Fischbach And Emmer, MN’s Race To Red

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Will MN turn red again? Polls in key races are ‘too close to call.’

News

News - 4:00PM News October 23 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 23

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 23 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 23 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM