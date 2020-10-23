Itasca County Sheriff’s office reporting increase in mail thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s office is warning people to be on the lookout for mail theft.

The sheriff says outgoing checks are being reported as stolen from mailboxes out in the country.

The public notice says people should avoid putting up the flag on their mailbox when they have outgoing mail, because the mail carrier will see it regardless.

Even safer yet, you should drop your mail off at the post office or an official USPS box. If you experience mail theft, call your local law enforcement and post office.

