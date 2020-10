FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Will MN turn red again? Polls in key races are ‘too close to call.’ We ask Candidate For Congress Michelle Fischbach (MN-CD7) and Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN-CD6 Chairman of National. Republican Congressional Committee) what they think a winning strategy will be for the days remaining before the election.

