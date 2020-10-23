Driver crashes into stalled car with man under the hood in Norman County

NEAR FLOM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt following a crash involving a stalled vehicle without any lights on.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 22 on Hwy. 113.

The crash report says 42-year-old Nakoya Keezer of Twin Valley was working under the hood of his stalled car without any lights on, when another car crashed into it.

The other vehicle was driven by 26-year-old Katelyn Bueng of Mahnomen.

Keezer was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital but is expected to be ok. Bueng was treated by Mahnomen Health but is also expected to be ok.

The passenger is Bueng’s vehicle was not hurt and no one else was involved.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.