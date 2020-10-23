Advertisement

Downtown Fargo business says man came in claiming to have COVID, coughed on people

(MGN Image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo coffee shop had to call police after a man came in claiming he had COVID-19 and coughed on people.

Young Blood Coffee in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. N. posted on Facebook saying the man came in without a mask, violating store policy, and said multiple times that he was positive for the disease.

The post says when that customer was asked to leave, he refused. After a back-and-forth between employees and the man, the post says the man coughed directly in the face of people.

Police were then called to the coffee shop to talk to the man. The Facebook post says the man told police he did not have COVID-19 and was just trying to antagonize the business.

Valley News Live searched through dispatch reports and found a call for a disturbance to the 600 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 2:20 Thursday afternoon. The report shows police were on scene for more than 40 minutes.

We have a call into Fargo Police to see if more information about this case is available, stay with VNL as we investigate.

