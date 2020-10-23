Costco selling COVID-19 saliva test kits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Get your membership cards out--Costco is selling coronavirus test kits.

Members have two options to choose from. The two kits cost $129.99 and $139.99 and include a video observation. After checkout, users have to register the kit with an AZOVA lab.

The saliva test kit can be used at home and it doesn’t involve the nasal swab. Users spit in a small tube under the supervision of a health care professional via video. Results take one to three days and AZOVA says positive tests are 98% accurate, negative tests are 99% accurate.

Costco is only selling the saliva test kits online.

The news of the wholesale retailer selling the test kits comes after the Minnesota Department of Health launched its own test at home program.

Right now, the kits are only available to two dozen counties or tribal nations, those are listed below. Soon, the kits will be available to all Minnesotans, for free.

The goal is to help those living in rural areas have easier access to testing. Minnesotans have four testing sites open in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead and Brooklyn Park with more to come.

The state’s tests will be shipped to a saliva lab in Oakdale and results will be e-mailed within two days.

Participants will be asked for their health insurance information. If participants are uninsured or insurance doesn’t cover the cost, the state will pay the difference so testing is free to all.

For more information on the COVID-19 test at home program, and to order a test, click the link below:

Counties where tests are available:

Rock County

Kittson County

Le Sueur County

Beltrami County

Red Lake Nation

Wilkin County

Carver County

Nobles County

Wright County

Dakota County

Mower County

Becker County

Kandiyohi County

Crow Wing County

Cook County

Aitkin County

Steele County

Itasca County

Douglas County

Lyon County

Pine County

Otter Tail County

Swift County

Pennington County

