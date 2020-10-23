ACLU: Minnesota failing to protect inmates from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the state, alleging prison officials have not taken adequate precautions to protect inmates from COVID-19.

The ACLU-MN filed a petition asking a court to force the state to keep people in custody safe.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately comment on Thursday.

According to a DOC database, 937 inmates in the prison systems who have tested positive for the virus, with 270 cases still active.

Two inmates deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

