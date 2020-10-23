Advertisement

886 new cases of COVID-19, 9 more deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 886 new cases of COVID-19, along with 9 more deaths in the state.

In total, 440 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.98 percent.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions
  • Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 4
  • Barnes County - 3
  • Benson County – 22
  • Bottineau County – 22
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 97
  • Cass County – 156
  • Cavalier County - 3
  • Dickey County – 12
  • Divide County - 2
  • Dunn County - 2
  • Eddy County – 17
  • Emmons County - 3
  • Foster County – 2
  • Grand Forks County – 120
  • Grant County - 2
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 13
  • Kidder County - 6
  • LaMoure County - 3
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 7
  • McIntosh County - 6
  • McKenzie County – 9
  • McLean County - 17
  • Mercer County - 57
  • Morton County – 25
  • Mountrail County – 15
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County - 4
  • Pierce County - 4
  • Ramsey County – 15
  • Ransom County – 6
  • Richland County – 21
  • Rolette County – 9
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 41
  • Stutsman County – 23
  • Towner County – 3
  • Traill County - 8
  • Walsh County - 13
  • Ward County – 71
  • Wells County - 6
  • Williams County – 21

