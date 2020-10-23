886 new cases of COVID-19, 9 more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 886 new cases of COVID-19, along with 9 more deaths in the state.

In total, 440 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.98 percent.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions

Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 4

Barnes County - 3

Benson County – 22

Bottineau County – 22

Bowman County – 3

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 97

Cass County – 156

Cavalier County - 3

Dickey County – 12

Divide County - 2

Dunn County - 2

Eddy County – 17

Emmons County - 3

Foster County – 2

Grand Forks County – 120

Grant County - 2

Griggs County - 1

Hettinger County – 13

Kidder County - 6

LaMoure County - 3

Logan County – 1

McHenry County – 7

McIntosh County - 6

McKenzie County – 9

McLean County - 17

Mercer County - 57

Morton County – 25

Mountrail County – 15

Nelson County - 2

Oliver County – 1

Pembina County - 4

Pierce County - 4

Ramsey County – 15

Ransom County – 6

Richland County – 21

Rolette County – 9

Sargent County – 2

Sheridan County - 1

Sioux County – 3

Slope County - 1

Stark County – 41

Stutsman County – 23

Towner County – 3

Traill County - 8

Walsh County - 13

Ward County – 71

Wells County - 6

Williams County – 21

