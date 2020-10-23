886 new cases of COVID-19, 9 more deaths reported in North Dakota
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 886 new cases of COVID-19, along with 9 more deaths in the state.
In total, 440 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.98 percent.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions
- Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County - 4
- Barnes County - 3
- Benson County – 22
- Bottineau County – 22
- Bowman County – 3
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 97
- Cass County – 156
- Cavalier County - 3
- Dickey County – 12
- Divide County - 2
- Dunn County - 2
- Eddy County – 17
- Emmons County - 3
- Foster County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 120
- Grant County - 2
- Griggs County - 1
- Hettinger County – 13
- Kidder County - 6
- LaMoure County - 3
- Logan County – 1
- McHenry County – 7
- McIntosh County - 6
- McKenzie County – 9
- McLean County - 17
- Mercer County - 57
- Morton County – 25
- Mountrail County – 15
- Nelson County - 2
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County - 4
- Pierce County - 4
- Ramsey County – 15
- Ransom County – 6
- Richland County – 21
- Rolette County – 9
- Sargent County – 2
- Sheridan County - 1
- Sioux County – 3
- Slope County - 1
- Stark County – 41
- Stutsman County – 23
- Towner County – 3
- Traill County - 8
- Walsh County - 13
- Ward County – 71
- Wells County - 6
- Williams County – 21
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.