Advertisement

3:30PM Live News Conference: Gov. Doug Burgum will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference
Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a rescheduled press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. This is rescheduled from Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Burgum will provide an update on the North Dakota Emergency Commission’s meeting Friday morning, during which the commission will consider reallocating unused funds from North Dakota’s $1.25 billion share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 North Dakota Daily Stats

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-10 North Dakota Daily Stats

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

Latest News

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.