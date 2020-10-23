3:30PM Live News Conference: Gov. Doug Burgum will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a rescheduled press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. This is rescheduled from Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Burgum will provide an update on the North Dakota Emergency Commission’s meeting Friday morning, during which the commission will consider reallocating unused funds from North Dakota’s $1.25 billion share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

