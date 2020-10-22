Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in rollover crash

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died and one person was injured in the crash Tuesday night.
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died and one person was injured in the crash Tuesday night.(MGN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SANBORN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old Valley City woman is seriously injured following a rollover crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 9:15 Thursday morning on I-94 near mile marker 278, southwest of Sanborn. The woman was driving a Dodge Ram when she tried to overtake a snowplow. She lost control and entered the median.

The truck overturned causing the woman to be ejected. She was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City, then later transported to Fargo to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson Police searching for missing man

Updated: moments ago
He was last seen at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 1

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 3

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 2

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

West Fargo’s mask strategy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Many Fargo and West Fargo business owners said they feel they’re walking a tightrope regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

News

How local schools are navigating winter weather and COVID-19 learning

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
It’s only Oct. 22, but today marked the first snow day of the year for Barnesville Public Schools.

News

Watch live: Final 2020 presidential debate at 8pm / Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm ET.

News

News - 4:00PM News October 22 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 22

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 22 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM