Woman seriously injured in rollover crash

NEAR SANBORN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old Valley City woman is seriously injured following a rollover crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 9:15 Thursday morning on I-94 near mile marker 278, southwest of Sanborn. The woman was driving a Dodge Ram when she tried to overtake a snowplow. She lost control and entered the median.

The truck overturned causing the woman to be ejected. She was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City, then later transported to Fargo to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.