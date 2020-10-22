WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Many Fargo and West Fargo business owners said they feel they’re walking a tightrope regarding COVID-19. They worry about their customers' safety and lose them because of stepped-up pressure to wear a mask.

West Fargo’s mask strategy echoes what guidelines from the state given Cass County’s current risk level, which is high.

“Our seating has already been reduced to accommodate that capacity,” said Skyler Dutton, Co-owner of Thunder Coffee.

For instance, reducing the allowed number of customers to 25% capacity.

At Thunder Coffee, you’re strongly encouraged to wear a mask when you walk in the door.

“It’s a little bit more challenging maybe on a Saturday morning when it’s busy, but people have been really good about being respectful of personal distance,” said Dutton.

“There have been some restaurants at this point that have not enforced it,” said Mandy George, West Fargo City Commissioner.

The whole idea with West Fargo’s mask strategy boils down to voluntary compliance. Like Fargo, there are no legal consequences for those who don’t wear a mask indoors. Something that West Fargo Commissioner Mandy George thinks is necessary.

“I do think this is going to push those restaurants to make it a stricter enforcement, and it will also allow law enforcement to come in and removing people for trespassing if they don’t comply,” said George.

In Fargo, if you have people from different households in your car, you’re supposed to cover-up.

“I think it’s becoming a more expected or normalized thing to wear your mask in public or when you’re up and moving around inside the restaurant,” said Dutton.

And when it comes to having a medical condition, George adds that it may come down to carrying a doctor’s note to get service.

The City of West Fargo says the only way you can get fined is if a business owner calls the police if someone isn’t wearing a face mask. Then you can be fined for trespassing.

