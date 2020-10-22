Advertisement

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain’s Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday, calling the prince’s accuser an “awful fantasist.”

“Are we tallying all the lies?” Ghislaine Maxwell asked during the 2016 deposition, saying she could not recall taking Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre out for a night of clubbing with Andrew in London. “Her tissue of lies is extremely hard to pick apart what is true and what isn’t.”

The exchange was contained in hundreds of pages of transcripts ordered released by U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska in a civil lawsuit.

Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse and committing perjury in the depositions, though the charges don’t relate to the prince. She has pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell, 58, parried a long list of inquiries about Epstein’s sexual proclivities and her interactions with Giuffre and other young women, insisting she never saw the financier have sex with anybody.

“She is an absolute total liar and you all know she lied on multiple things and that is just one other disgusting thing she added,” Maxwell said, denying having three-way sex with Epstein and Giuffre.

“I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever,” Maxwell said.

Giuffre has accused Epstein of arranging for her to have sexual encounters with numerous wealthy and influential men, including Prince Andrew. He and the other men have denied her allegations.

Maxwell repeatedly denied hiring anyone under the age of 18 for Epstein.

As for whether she was Epstein’s girlfriend after meeting him in 1991, Maxwell called it a “tricky question.”

“There were times when I would have liked to think of myself as his girlfriend,” she said.

Asked whether it was Epstein’s “preference to start a massage with sex,” Maxwell said: “I think you should ask that question of Jeffrey.”

In a deposition of Epstein conducted later in 2016, Epstein mostly invoked the Fifth Amendment, which protects against self incrimination.

“Fifth,” he replied when he was asked if Maxwell was “one of the main women” he used to procure underage girls for sexual activities.

Preska had ordered the transcripts of seven hours of depositions of Maxwell released by 9 a.m. Thursday. The judge allowed release of the transcripts after rejecting arguments that the interviews for Giuffre’s 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell would jeopardize a fair criminal trial for Maxwell next July.

Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she procured the underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997.

The 2016 transcripts were among over 2,000 pages of documents being released since a federal appeals court last year began unsealing documents from the since-settled Giuffre lawsuit. She said Maxwell recruited her at age 17 to be sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell from 1999 to 2002.

The Miami Herald, whose reporting in 2018 brought fresh scrutiny to Epstein’s crimes, had argued in seeking the unsealing that Maxwell’s fear of embarrassment shouldn’t stop the public from learning of “the sexual abuse of young girls at the hands of the wealthy and powerful.”

Epstein was 66 in August 2019 when he killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wendy’s releases new chicken sandwich

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
It replaces Wendy’s Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which was on Wendy’s menu for at least a decade.

News

2020 Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade put on pause

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
In partnership with Xcel Energy, the Downtown Community Partnership has decided to put this year’s Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade on pause due to COVID-19.

National Politics

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

National Politics

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

National Politics

Time replaces logo on magazine cover with ‘Vote’

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The double edition is filled with articles and editorials related to the election and its implications.

Latest News

News

Authorities respond to an early morning accident involving a garbage truck

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Around 6:40 a.m. this morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported injury accident between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck on County Rd 10 and 166th Ave SE between Mapleton and West Fargo

National Politics

Sen. Graham reflects on Feinstein flap, future of SCOTUS

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reflects on the blowback Sen. Dianne Feinstein got for hugging him at the conclusion of the Barrett hearings as well as prospects for 'packing the court.'

National

Study: Baby bottles can shed plastic particles

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study indicates that microplastics can seep out of a heated plastic baby bottle.

National

Plot thickens over origins of pope’s civil union endorsement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Question swirled Thursday about the origins of Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions, with all evidence suggesting he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety.

News

Road to 270: Trump’s best path to victory hinges on FL, PA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While President Donald Trump has multiple roads to victory, his most likely route to defeating Joe Biden hinges on winning two crucial battleground states: Florida and Pennsylvania.