Survey offered to study impact of COVID-19 on child care

Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives.
Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives.(Source: WIS)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services, in partnership with Child Care Aware of North Dakota, is launching a child care survey to assess the impact that COVID-19 has had on access and use of child care since March and to help better understand what working families may need going forward.

The survey will provide lawmakers and agency officials with important data as they consider issues related to child care and the needs of young families.

All North Dakota families whose household includes children ranging in age from newborn to 12 are encouraged to participate. The survey ends Sunday, Nov. 1st.

Families can access the short 10-minute online survey at www.ndchildcare.org. Families unable to complete the survey online can participate by calling 800-997-8515 and pressing 1 to speak to a Child Care Data and Referral Specialist.

The department is responsible for child care licensing, quality and resource and referral. During the pandemic, the state has provided modified operating practices for child care providers licensed or certified by the state to help them operate as safely as possible.

For questions about taking the survey, contact Child Care Aware at survey@ndchildcare.org.

