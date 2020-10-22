State launches pilot of COVID-19 test at home saliva program in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday the launch of a pilot of the COVID-19 Test at Home saliva program.

Beginning today, Minnesotans in two dozen counties or tribal nations will be able to order a saliva test online, to perform in the comfort of their own home. These tests are available in select service areas free of charge to any Minnesotan who believes they need to be tested. It will soon be available to all Minnesotans.

The pilot Test at Home program is available to residents of:

Rock County

Kittson County

Le Sueur County

Beltrami County

Red Lake Nation

Wilkin County

Carver County

Nobles County

Wright County

Dakota County

Mower County

Becker County

Kandiyohi County

Crow Wing County

Cook County

Aitkin County

Steele County

Itasca County

Douglas County

Lyon County

Pine County

Otter Tail County

Swift County

Pennington County

These places selected for the initial pilot represent geographically diverse areas of the state, prioritizing locations that do not currently have a saliva testing location or where community testing events have been limited.

Minnesota currently has four saliva testing sites open, in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead, and Brooklyn Park, with Mankato scheduled to open Friday and up to five more to follow in coming weeks.

Through the mail order program, Minnesotans can order a saliva test online to be shipped to their home. They then perform the test by spitting into a small tube, under the supervision of a health care professional through a video telehealth visit. Once completed, the test is shipped to the state’s new saliva lab in Oakdale, Minnesota, where results are then emailed to the person in 24-48 hours.

Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.

For more information on the COVID-19 Test at Home program, and to order a test, please visit COVID-19 Test at Home.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.