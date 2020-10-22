Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani Has The Receipts On The Biden’s Alleged Corruption

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (Valley News Live) - Former New York City Mayor and Former US Associate Attorney General, Rudy Giuliani, discussed at length the evidence that he’ll be bringing forward regarding alleged corruption on the part of the Biden family in various countries. This evidence stems from a laptop connected to Hunter Biden which is involved in an FBI probe.

EXCLUSIVE: Fmr NYC Mayor, Fmr US Associate Attorney General, Rudy Giuliani, discussed the evidence that he’ll be...

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, October 22, 2020

