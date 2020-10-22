How local schools are navigating winter weather and COVID-19 learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s only Oct. 22, but today marked the first snow day of the year for Barnesville Public Schools.

“This is starting pretty early already,” Barnesville Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch said.

Ellerbusch says the district has five built-in e-learning days in case of inclement weather, but says instead of using one of those days already he made the call to have students do distance learning.

“The concern I had was it’s so early into the winter season that we could quickly go through the five e-learning days,” Ellerbusch said.

Ellerbusch says the difference between the two learning types comes down to the amount of teacher and student interaction, and says while he thought the decision was best for everyone, he says some parents weren’t happy.

“They said an e-learning day would be easier for them, parents of very young grades, because it’s not as interactive or require too much at home for parent’s to set things up for their children,” he said.

Ellerbusch says the district is now taking a second look at their process before Mother Nature strikes again.

West Fargo Schools says they’re also working on what new snow days will look like, and are encouraging students to start a new habit of bringing their school work and device home each night as a precaution.

Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks Public Schools also say while they do not have a plan for inclement weather days yet, they are actively working on one and expect to release one to parents very soon.

