Advertisement

How local schools are navigating winter weather and COVID-19 learning

snow school
snow school(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s only Oct. 22, but today marked the first snow day of the year for Barnesville Public Schools.

“This is starting pretty early already,” Barnesville Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch said.

Ellerbusch says the district has five built-in e-learning days in case of inclement weather, but says instead of using one of those days already he made the call to have students do distance learning.

“The concern I had was it’s so early into the winter season that we could quickly go through the five e-learning days,” Ellerbusch said.

Ellerbusch says the difference between the two learning types comes down to the amount of teacher and student interaction, and says while he thought the decision was best for everyone, he says some parents weren’t happy.

“They said an e-learning day would be easier for them, parents of very young grades, because it’s not as interactive or require too much at home for parent’s to set things up for their children,” he said.

Ellerbusch says the district is now taking a second look at their process before Mother Nature strikes again.

West Fargo Schools says they’re also working on what new snow days will look like, and are encouraging students to start a new habit of bringing their school work and device home each night as a precaution.

Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks Public Schools also say while they do not have a plan for inclement weather days yet, they are actively working on one and expect to release one to parents very soon.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson Police searching for missing man

Updated: moments ago
He was last seen at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 1

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 3

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 22 - Part 2

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

West Fargo’s mask strategy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Many Fargo and West Fargo business owners said they feel they’re walking a tightrope regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Woman seriously injured in rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The woman was driving a Dodge Ram when she tried to overtake a snowplow.

News

Watch live: Final 2020 presidential debate at 8pm / Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live coverage of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Pre-debate coverage starts at 7pm ET.

News

News - 4:00PM News October 22 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 22

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 22 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM