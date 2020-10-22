Advertisement

Free energy efficiency improvements help low-income Minnesotans reduce utility bills

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Help is available for low-income homeowners and renters across Minnesota to secure free home energy upgrades.

The Weatherization Assistance Program provides eligible households a free energy audit, which may lead to free furnace repairs or in some cases installation of free upgrades such as a high-efficiency furnace, water heater, air sealing, attic or wall insulation, refrigerator replacement, LED light bulbs and smoke alarm or a carbon monoxide detector.

More than 2,000 Minnesota households received weatherization services last year and were able to reduce their energy bills.

The state’s weatherization program has served about 37,000 Minnesotans over the past decade. Weatherization recipients save an average of $283 on utility bills each year, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Eligible Minnesotans can apply for weatherization assistance through a combined application with the state’s Energy Assistance Program which helps homeowners and renters pay their heating bills.

To get help or to apply, call 800-657-3710 and press 1, visit the Commerce Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program webpage or search for “weatherization” at mn.gov/commerce.

