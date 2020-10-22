UPDATE: Missing man found

Dickinson, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Raymond Payne has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a Dickinson man.

68-year-old Raymond Payne was last seen on October 21, 2020, at 12:04 P.M. Central Time at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has hazel eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 White Dodge Caravan with North Dakota plates.

The plate number is 254AKB.

Mr. Payne has grey hair and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes, and a light-colored undershirt.

He has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456- 7759.

