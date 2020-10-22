Advertisement

COVID fatigue hitting the F-M area

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More people will now be considered “close contacts”, according to the CDC.

This is just the latest change to regulations related to COVID-19, and many are feeling they can’t keep up.

Wednesday’s announcement from the CDC shortens the amount of time you have to have spent with someone to be considered a “close contact”. Instead of having to spend a solid 15 minutes with someone to qualify, if you saw the person for a total of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period, you’re now a close contact.

“It’s annoying and I’m over it,” Taylor Tang of Fargo said.

Taylor’s sentiment is echoed by many.

While the new regulations are an attempt to keep us safer, people say it adds to the confusion and fatigue they associate with the pandemic, weighing on them more each day.

“I think it’s a bit of a struggle now that it’s getting even worse, and it’s kind of weighed on me in different ways,” Nicholas Vadnais said.

“I’m kind of tired of it,” Dayna Schaefer said. “I personally just want to go out there and live my life and not let it interfere with my everyday activities that I was normally doing. I don’t want to be afraid of it.”

Experts say feeling signs of COVID fatigue like irritability or anxiousness is normal.

The best thing you can do to help cope is to recognize what you can control.

They urge you to have good hygiene, eat a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and engage in leisurely activities. That can go a long way in caring for your mental health.

“Just trying to stay positive through this tough time,” Vadnais said.

Experts say if you find that your typical self-care routine and coping strategies are not effective, reach out to a mental health professional for help.

