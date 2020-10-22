Advertisement

City Of West Fargo Mask Strategy

City of West Fargo Mask Strategy
City of West Fargo Mask Strategy(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of West Fargo issues face mask requirement to fight coronavirus PRESS RELEASE:

During the Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, special meeting, the West Fargo City Commission approved a New Mask Strategy for the City of West Fargo.

The New Mask Strategy requires people in West Fargo to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose in buildings where they may encounter people outside of their household and they are unable to keep 6 feet of distance from them. They are also required to wear a mask in all outdoors settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside of their household. It also urgently directs businesses to follow the ND Smart Restart guidelines, which limits customers in their building to 25% capacity with a maximum of 50 people.

Customers entering restaurants, bars, breweries, and similar businesses are encouraged to wear a face covering from the time they enter the building to the time they sit. They should continue to wear their mask if they are not in the process of eating or drinking. Individuals using or operating public transportation, rideshares, Uber, Lyft and taxi services should wear a face covering from pickup to arrival at the destination.

There is no penalty for not following the New Mask Strategy, but it does support property owners who wish to require masks in their buildings. Ultimately, the New Mask Strategy places responsibility on each individual to wear masks to ensure they are not spreading coronavirus and protecting their family, friends, colleagues and fellow community members.

The New Mask Strategy took effect immediately and will remain in effect until Governor Doug Burgum adjusts Cass County’s risk level, or Commission President Bernie Dardis or a majority of the West Fargo City Commission decides to change or end the New Mask Strategy.

It also includes a list of exemptions to the requirement, which includes children younger than school age, with a medical condition or disability that prevents face coverings and certain employment, athletic and other activities.

Cass County is currently in the orange, high county risk level. From Oct. 7, 2020, to Oct. 20, 2020, the number of active cases per 10,000 residents increased from 29.8 to 53.3. According to the state of North Dakota, this level represents a significant level of transmission and high risk for exposure due to widespread community spread of infections. In this designation, the state recommends only essential work and travel, face coverings, avoiding crowds, shared spaces and large gatherings, and increased cleaning on high-touch surfaces.

Orange is the second worst risk level under the Smart Restart guidance for decision-making. At the red, critical risk level, the ND Smart Restart plan calls for nonessential businesses to shut down again.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney also issued a Mayoral Mask Mandate Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, to require face coverings in the City of Fargo.

To view the full New Mask Strategy, go here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Hogan Gidley, Will We See A Repeat Of 2016?

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Trump 2020 Campaign Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, joined us to talk Minnesota Strategy, trade deals and if we should expect to see a repeat of 2016.

POVnow

Dr. Drew Pinsky, Mental Health And Addiction During COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Drew Pinsky discusses the dramatic rise of mental health issues and addictions due to the stresses of COVID.

POVnow

UND/NDSU Offer Scholarships or Money For COVID Tests

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
UND and NDSU are offering incentives for students who take COVID tests.

POVnow

Is Antifa Planning A Civil War?

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Former Liberal Professor, Dr. Michael Rectenwald and former Antifa Activist, Gabriel Nadales, are hosting an event tonight to discuss the dangerous agenda of Antifa

Latest News

POVnow

ND Measure 2 Conversation

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Dustin Gawrylow and ND Rep. Kim Koppelman joined us for a conversation on Measure 2.

POVnow

Mayor Tim Mahoney issues mask mandate in Fargo

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Fargo Mayor Mahoney issued a city-wide mask mandate and the city council meeting this evening. The mandate comes with no enforcement.

POVnow

Dr. Shelley Lenz on ND COVID Situation, Campaign For Governor

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Shelly Lenz gives her professional opinion on the rising number of COVID cases in ND, as well as what her approach would be if she were elected Governor.

POVnow

Fascism 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
As social media accounts and posts are frozen or removed regarding VP Joe Biden’s relationship with Ukraine and other scandal’s, it puts into question whether these companies are participating in outright censorship or election tampering.

POVnow

Women For Trump Comes To Moorhead

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
The Women For Trump Campaign Bus came to Moorhead, MN this morning.

POVnow

COVID Misinformation And The Health Risks Of Wearing Masks

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
David Waterman from the Midwest Public Health Coalition joined us to discuss COVID misinformation, herd immunity and mask effectiveness and risks.