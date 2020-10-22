City of Moorhead noticing garbage put in recycling containers

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is noticing more people are throwing trash in recycling containers, costing extra money and forcing actual recyclables to end up in the landfill.

The city says this has happened more often in the past six months, especially at the Southside Regional Park location at the corner of 23rd St. S. and 40th Ave. S.

On average, the city says recycling dumpsters are being sent to the landfill one to two times per week because they’re filled with trash, like the one pictured above.

In the recycling container pictured above, you see what appears to be a chair, an office fax machine/printer, a helmet and other random items in the ‘plastic only’ bin.

The Public Works Director says if people continue to throw away trash in the containers instead of recyclables, the city will be forced to close the sites.

