Bemidji Police searching for missing boy

(WHSV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji, MN are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Ayden Lussier-Sayers was last seen at his home on Gregg Ct. NW around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Police say the boy told his family he was going to his grandma’s house in Redby, but his family told him not to go.

Ayden is described as having dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a grey Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Air Jordan shoes.

Authorities say Ayden also has a scar on the left side of his head and cheek.

If you have any information on where he may be, call police.

