Authorities respond to an early morning accident involving a garbage truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 6:40 a.m. this morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported injury accident between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck on County Rd 10 and 166th Ave SE between Mapleton and West Fargo. The 60-year-old female driver of the passenger car was extricated from the vehicle by the West Fargo Rural Fire Department prior to being transported by F-M Ambulance to a metro area hospital; unknown injuries at the time of this release.

The 39-year-old male driver and another occupant of the garbage truck reported no injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Through the initial investigation, it appears that slippery road surfaces and weather played a factor in the crash. The crash remains an active investigation at this time, no further information will be released..

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that adverse weather and poor driving conditions are something that cannot be avoided in our region. Please exercise extra caution and plan ahead when traveling on the roadways to keep yourself and others traveling on the roadways safe.

