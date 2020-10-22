Advertisement

Third-degree murder charge dropped for Derek Chauvin, other charges remain

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - A Hennepin County District judge dropped the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday morning, the judge kept eight of the nine charges against all the police officers involved. The officers are now charged as follow:

  • Derek Chauvin: Second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter
  • J. Alexander Kueng: Aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter
  • Thomas Lane: Aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter
  • Tou Thao: Aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

Chauvin was previously charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. The last charge was dropped, and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says it was dropped because, “The court’s decision to dismiss just one of the lesser charges against just one of the defendants — while leaving intact all the charges against the other three defendants — is based on how appellate courts have interpreted the statute in question.”

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police officer shown kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest. Floyd died during the arrest and his death sparked international outrage.

