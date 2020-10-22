3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.

They were recognized Wednesday for their bravery by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office after helping deputies chase a wanted suspect.

On the night of Sept. 24, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at Zeroff Repair in Hebron.

The suspect fled from deputies, but three Glen Ullin students and a parent followed after him assisting in the arrest.

Following a volleyball game, the teens found themselves at Zeroff Repair watching a man cause a scene inside the store.

“We were all kind of talking, like, if he ran what would happen and what we would do if he did,” said Alyssa Duppong, a Junior at Glen Ullin High School.

Morton County deputies struggled into the parking lot with the suspect.

“I knew there we’re bystanders nearby, but I had no idea they were going to jump in and help,” said Andrew Tryhus, deputy sheriff for the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect identified as, Alvin Houle Jr., broke loose from the deputy.

“The next thing you know we saw the suspect take of running so we took off after him,” said Grant Gerving, a senior at Glen Ullin High School.

In the Zuroff Repair surveillance video, Gerving and Ethan Duppong take off after the suspect, in their their cowboy boots.

“It was an instinct to help out I guess, an adrenaline rush,” said Ethan Duppong, a senior at Glen Ullin High School.

Shortly after Tryhus went back to get his squad car.

“I instructed Ethan and Grant to at least follow the suspect to keep eyes on him but don’t confront him, because once again, it’s a dangerous situation,” said Tryhus.

As he turned down Main street, he saw Grant and Ethan on top of the suspect.

“As we came up behind him, he just started to kneel down, so I pushed him in the middle of his back and we each grabbed one of his arms and put his hands behind his back,” said Ethan Duppong.

Now, the three students are being recognized for their effort to fight crime.

“If they didn’t step in when they did, it could have ended up a lot worse than it was,” said Tryhus.

For their bravery and willingness to help law enforcement in any situation.

“We weren’t expecting to get anything for helping. We we’re just helping to be good people,” said Alyssa Duppong.

Suspect, Houle Jr. was charged with theft of property, disorderly conduct, refusing to halt and preventing arrest.

