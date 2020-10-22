2020 Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade put on pause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In partnership with Xcel Energy, the Downtown Community Partnership has decided to put this year’s Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade on pause due to COVID-19.

For more than a decade, the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade has served as a way for people in the Fargo-Moorhead area to kick-off the holidays. It typically attracts thousands of spectators, along with hundreds of participants who decorate their parade entries with lights.

Alternative holiday shopping and entertainment events will soon be announced here.

