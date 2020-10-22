Advertisement

2020 Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade put on pause

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In partnership with Xcel Energy, the Downtown Community Partnership has decided to put this year’s Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade on pause due to COVID-19.

For more than a decade, the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade has served as a way for people in the Fargo-Moorhead area to kick-off the holidays. It typically attracts thousands of spectators, along with hundreds of participants who decorate their parade entries with lights.

Alternative holiday shopping and entertainment events will soon be announced here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities respond to an early morning accident involving a garbage truck

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Around 6:40 a.m. this morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported injury accident between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck on County Rd 10 and 166th Ave SE between Mapleton and West Fargo

News

Road to 270: Trump’s best path to victory hinges on FL, PA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While President Donald Trump has multiple roads to victory, his most likely route to defeating Joe Biden hinges on winning two crucial battleground states: Florida and Pennsylvania.

News

Third-degree murder charge dropped for Derek Chauvin, other charges remain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police officer shown kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest. Floyd died during the arrest and his death sparked international outrage.

News

City of Moorhead noticing garbage put in recycling containers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Public Works Director says if people continue to throw away trash in the containers instead of recyclables, the city will be forced to close the sites.

Latest News

News

News: Universities pushing college students to get COVID tested

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID testing

Valley Today

Bemidji Police searching for missing boy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
If you have any information on where he may be, call police.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 22

Updated: 6 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

News

Valley Today KVLY -Oct. 22nd

Updated: 6 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Coronavirus

COVID fatigue hitting the F-M area

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
While the new regulations are an attempt to keep us safer, people say it adds to the confusion and fatigue they associate with the pandemic, weighing on them more each day.

News

West Fargo implements mask strategy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
West Fargo issued a mask requirement to fight Coronavirus.