1,038 new Covid cases, 9 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 more deaths in the state.

In total, 431 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 280 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.09 percent.

There are now 6,350 active cases in North Dakota, with 156 patients hospitalized.

