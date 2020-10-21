WINTER STORM MOVES IN LATE THURSDAY

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Our next storm event takes over tonight and Thursday. Snow will begin along the ND/SD line and slowly shift a bit north and east.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Thursday again brings the chance of snow. This system appears more potent with more moisture and more wind. Many areas south could see 6 or more inches when everything is said and done. Less than 4″ expected in Fargo area. Winds may become gusty at times, briefly reducing visibility and making travel difficult. Check back for forecast updates! Highs again only in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet weather are expected as we move toward the end of the next business week. Some snow showers could linger in the morning. Temperatures stay below average, with most only warming into the 20s and 30s.

WEEKEND: Very cold start to Saturday. Remaining cold in the afternoon. Chance of a snow. Another cold day Sunday. Chance of snow Sunday as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sun and clouds remain for Monday, with conditions looking dry. Highs remain well below average as we move into the next business week, with overnight lows in the single digits to teens and highs only in the 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Chance of snow/mix. Windy. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow or more. Low: 25. High: 35.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Some snow could linger early. Low: 21. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Cold. Chance of snow. Low: 5. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Cold with a chance of snow. Low: 16. High: 27.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 10. High. 25.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. Low:18. High: 35.