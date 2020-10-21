Three-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital with serious injuries in Central MN

NEAR MOTLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A young man is fighting serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash near Motley on snow covered roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 on Hwy. 64.

The crash report says 20-year-old Arne Kvaal of St. Cloud was going south on the highway when he lost control, causing the chain-reaction crash. Kvaal was taken to the St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

The other two drivers involved were also hurt but are expected to be ok.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.