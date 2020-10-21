Advertisement

Three-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital with serious injuries in Central MN

crash graphic
crash graphic(WCTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOTLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A young man is fighting serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash near Motley on snow covered roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 on Hwy. 64.

The crash report says 20-year-old Arne Kvaal of St. Cloud was going south on the highway when he lost control, causing the chain-reaction crash. Kvaal was taken to the St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

The other two drivers involved were also hurt but are expected to be ok.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 dogs found starved, man now facing charges

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rapid City Journal reports that the dogs were found and seized Oct. 13.

Valley Today

Fergus Falls Police report string of vehicle thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
If you have any information on the theft, call police at 218-998-8555.

Valley Today

Man arrested after pointing a gun at people in downtown Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Fargo Police say it appears a fight started inside the Bismarck Tavern, but moved outside the bar.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 21

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Latest News

News

Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 21st

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

News

Snowplow Operators preparing for your daily commutes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The City of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Snowplow Operators focuses on the most traveled roadways first. The residential neighborhoods come immediately after that. It could take between 10 to 14 hours to fully clear a city.

Valley Today

SUV crashes in tractor, driver killed in Richland County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The 71-year-old man from Fairmount was pronounced dead at the Breckenridge hospital.

Valley Today

Fire guts mobile home in North Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Crews on scene say it took about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

News

Slushy roads likely to turn icy overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Fargo-Moorhead metro is seeing wet, slick, slushy road conditions after snowfall throughout the day.

News

News - Roads getting dangerous as snow falls

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD