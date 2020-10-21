SUV crashes in tractor, driver killed in Richland County

NEAR FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tractor pulling a cultivator in Richland County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 on Co. Rd. 81 near Fairmount.

The crash report says a 71-year-old man from Fairmount was heading north on the road and a tractor was heading south on the road at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor tried to move over to the shoulder of the road when he saw the vehicle coming.

The driver of the John Deere tractor, 71-year-old Charles Schultz of Hankinson was not hurt in the crash.

The 71-year-old man from Fairmount was pronounced dead at the Breckenridge hospital.

