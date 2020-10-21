Advertisement

Snowplow Operators preparing for your daily commutes

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As more snowy conditions are expected throughout the week, our major cities continue to keep the roadways clear for travel.

The City of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead shares their tips involving how they clean the roadways for your daily commute.

Altogether, each department has between 15 to 25 mixtures of snowplows to clean their individual cities.

Each department focuses on the most traveled roadways first.

The residential neighborhoods come immediately after that.

Snowplow Operators say to not park your cars on city streets while they are clearing them.

It takes them a lot longer than usual if the snowplows cannot fit through the spaces.

For prevent collisions, they ask drivers to be more patient and not try to pass the snowplows.

The operators are focusing on clearing the roadways and not likely to see other drivers going around them.

In many snow related conditions, it could take between 10 to 14 hours to clear an entire city of snow.

Operators say to leave earlier to prevent speeding, sliding and any potential accidents.

