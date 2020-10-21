Slushy roads likely to turn icy overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead metro is seeing wet, slick, slushy road conditions after snowfall throughout the day.

Officials warn the overnight hours add a new concern of dropping temperatures bringing the likelihood of ice on our roads.

This brings increased risk to anyone driving overnight and for your morning commute on city streets and the interstates.

State patrol officials on both sides of the river have responded to crashes all day. In Minnesota alone, officials responded to nearly 500, the majority being vehicle spin-outs.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 10/20/20: 346 crashes (34 with injury, 1 serious-near Motley/0 fatal) & 345 veh spin out/off the road & 17 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) October 20, 2020

#MSPNumbers Statewide 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 10/20/20: 147 crashes (14 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 269 veh spin out/off the road & 5 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) October 21, 2020

People out on the roads Tuesday evening say it’s not something anyone behind the wheel should take lightly.

“It’s wet. I live out of town in Buffalo so it’s 30 minutes west of here so coming in it was pretty slow,” said Harley Klemick. "When you hit your breaks, you feel it kick out

“It’s been building all day,” Angela Larson said. “Just take it easy, don’t go too fast, don’t push yourself.”

Officials say they have the right idea.

Slow down, keep your distance from the people in front of you, and pay attention to the roads.

