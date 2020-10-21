Red River Zoo offering free admission for Farm Bureau members

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Farm Bureau members and Cass County Farm Bureau members will receive an extra Halloween treat this year.

The Red River Zoo will be offering free admission to this Saturday’s Boo at the Zoo to NDFB and CCFB members.

The Cass County Farm Bureau, the North Dakota Farm Bureau Foundation and the Red River Zoo teamed up to create a new interactive exhibit in the Children’s Zoo Farm. The exhibit features information about sustainable agriculture and the work that farmers and ranchers do in North Dakota as stewards of their land.

For more information about Boo at the Zoo or other happenings at the zoo, go to www.redriverzoo.org.

