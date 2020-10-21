One dead in two vehicle crash

Richland County, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 7:20 P.M. on October 20th, emergency crews responded to a call of a head-on collision between a Honda Pilot and a John Deere tractor on CR 81.

71-year-old Robert Kinn Jr. of Fairmount North Dakota was driving the Honda and traveling northbound.

71-year-old Charles Schultz of Hankinson North Dakota was driving the tractor and traveling southbound.

Around a mile north of Highway 11, Schultz attempted to move to the shoulder, and Kinn Jr. hit the left front outside dual of the tractor.

Kinn Jr. was removed from his vehicle and treated by first responders.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, MN where he was pronounced dead at 8:44 P.M.

Schultz was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

