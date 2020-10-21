Advertisement

North Dakota added to travel quarantine list

Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added North Dakota to its travel quarantine list.

The department also includes the country of Andorra in its list.

Visitors and Kansans who have traveled to or from North Dakota or Andorra after Oct. 21 need to quarantine for 14 days.

The state also continues to ask those who attend mass gatherings of 500 or more people or those who have been on a cruise ship or river cruise after March 15 to also quarantine.

