ND contact tracer says she has faith in new tracing policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Katarina Domitrovich has been contact tracing for both the University of North Dakota and the North Dakota Department of Health since the early days of the pandemic.

“Contract tracing has been crazy. I don’t have a better adjective other than it’s just been insane,” Domitrovich said.

Domitrovich, a grad student studying Public Health at UND, says she and her team of over 70 are now shifting their focus to case investigations.

“That means figuring out when their symptoms started, if they’re symptomatic, if they’re asymptomatic,” she said.

Domitrovich says while NDDOH’s new contact tracing policy change was necessary, due to the state’s COVID-19 surge and the overwhelming amount of work to be done, it’s not a permanent move.

“Until we are caught up on cases, until we are seeing the numbers go back down, until we have the capacity to deal with it, we are stepping away,” Domitrovich said.

Domitrovich says her team works on three-hour shifts and makes about 20 calls in that time trying to connect the dots of who each positive case has been around, but she says an increasing amount of non-compliance by North Dakotans has made their job extremely difficult, if not impossible.

“We’ve had people hang up when we call. We’ve had people not answer. At that point, they’re not going to give us contact information about their contacts," she explained. "Let’s just say for every one person, there’s three contacts. Just think about that and you have two positives a day that are being non-compliant. That’s hypothetical. That’s six people who have been in close contact with a positive case and aren’t being told that they need to quarantine and are not being told that they were exposed.”

While the health department’s new tracing process has many in the Valley up in arms, Domitrovich says she has faith North Dakotans will do the right thing.

“I think we will get through this. I think the resilience of North Dakota will truly come out on the good side of this,” Domitrovich said.

