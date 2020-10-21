Advertisement

Man arrested after pointing a gun at people in downtown Fargo

Officers searched the vehicle Jesse Burnett had been seen in and say they located a handgun and 7 grams of marijuana.
Officers searched the vehicle Jesse Burnett had been seen in and say they located a handgun and 7 grams of marijuana.(Valley News Live)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at a group of people in downtown Fargo.

An officer was flagged down behind the Bismarck Tavern around 1:30 Wednesday morning about a man waving a gun around outside.

The witness pointed out a group of three people in a vehicle who were involved.

Officers say those people then began walking away from the vehicle.

Officers were able to detain the man identified as waving the gun around.

He was identified as Jesse James Burnett.

Officers say based on their investigation it appears a verbal argument began inside the Bismarck.

The fight continued outside and that led to Burnett pointing a handgun at several people outside behind the bar.

The victim was able to record video of Burnett waiving the pistol around at a crowd of people.

Officers searched the vehicle Burnett had been seen in and say they located a handgun and 7 grams of marijuana.

Burnett was arrested for terrorizing and refusal to halt.

The handgun and marijuana were seized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30 dogs found starved, man now facing charges

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rapid City Journal reports that the dogs were found and seized Oct. 13.

Valley Today

Fergus Falls Police report string of vehicle thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
If you have any information on the theft, call police at 218-998-8555.

Valley Today

Three-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital with serious injuries in Central MN

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The crash report says 20-year-old Arne Kvaal of St. Cloud was going south on the highway when he lost control.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 21

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Latest News

News

Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 21st

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

News

Snowplow Operators preparing for your daily commutes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The City of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Snowplow Operators focuses on the most traveled roadways first. The residential neighborhoods come immediately after that. It could take between 10 to 14 hours to fully clear a city.

Valley Today

SUV crashes in tractor, driver killed in Richland County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The 71-year-old man from Fairmount was pronounced dead at the Breckenridge hospital.

Valley Today

Fire guts mobile home in North Fargo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Crews on scene say it took about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

News

Slushy roads likely to turn icy overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Fargo-Moorhead metro is seeing wet, slick, slushy road conditions after snowfall throughout the day.

News

News - Roads getting dangerous as snow falls

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD