Man arrested after pointing a gun at people in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D.

Fargo Police arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at a group of people in downtown Fargo.

An officer was flagged down behind the Bismarck Tavern around 1:30 Wednesday morning about a man waving a gun around outside.

The witness pointed out a group of three people in a vehicle who were involved.

Officers say those people then began walking away from the vehicle.

Officers were able to detain the man identified as waving the gun around.

He was identified as Jesse James Burnett.

Officers say based on their investigation it appears a verbal argument began inside the Bismarck.

The fight continued outside and that led to Burnett pointing a handgun at several people outside behind the bar.

The victim was able to record video of Burnett waiving the pistol around at a crowd of people.

Officers searched the vehicle Burnett had been seen in and say they located a handgun and 7 grams of marijuana.

Burnett was arrested for terrorizing and refusal to halt.

The handgun and marijuana were seized.

