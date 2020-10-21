Advertisement

Man accused of threatening Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter, a U.S. Secret Service agent said in an affidavit.

Reed was in state custody when a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court in Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release.

A door camera captured video of a person resembling Reed leaving the letter on his neighbor’s doorstep early on the morning of Oct. 4, authorities said. The neighbor said he didn’t know Reed but had several yard signs supporting the Democratic candidates for president and vice president.

“We take these types of threats extremely seriously,” Hur said in a statement. “Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them.”

The letter threatened violence against Democrats and said that “Grandpa Biden” and Harris would both be attacked and executed, the Secret Service agent’s affidavit says.

An anonymous tip to police led to investigators to question Reed at his home last Tuesday, prosecutors said. He initially denied leaving the letter but was arrested two days later after he admitted writing and delivering it to his neighbor, according to Hur’s office.

“He then explained his involvement to the agents by saying that ‘This will happen’ (referring to individuals making threatening comments) due to the political climate,” the Secret Service agent wrote.

The agent noted that Reed was “known to” the Secret Service for making a threatening statement against an unidentified person under the agency’s protection in 2014.

Online court records don’t list an attorney representing Reed in the federal case. A docket entry in the state case against Reed indicates he waived his right to have a lawyer represent him during his initial appearance in Frederick District Court last week.

The federal charge that he faces carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The scene in a New York hotel room in July is broken up when Baron Cohen, as his fictional journalist character Borat, bursts into the room screaming at Giuliani.

Coronavirus

COVID cases climb quickly, US tops 60K new infections

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases could begin to rapidly accelerate in about a week, one health expert says. As the holidays approach, doctors worry gatherings will help drive an already rampant spread. Several states are setting hospitalizations records.

News

North Dakota added to travel quarantine list

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added North Dakota to its travel quarantine list.

National

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

National

DOJ: Purdue Pharma reaches $8B deal, felony charges

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma reaches multi-billion dollar settlement with the federal government

Latest News

News

Red River Zoo offering free admission for Farm Bureau members

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Red River Zoo will be offering free admission to this Saturday’s Boo at the Zoo to NDFB and CCFB members.

National

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom.

National

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.

National Politics

Unknown group sends Democratic voters intimidating emails

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Coronavirus

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

National

Evidence of self-defense in shooting, says TV station guard’s lawyer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lawyer representing a television station security guard who shot and killed a demonstrator following opposing right- and left-leaning rallies says there was “obvious evidence of self-defense.”