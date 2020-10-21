How long is my wait at the polls? Cass County has new tool to help

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’re now able to see how long you will have to wait in line if you want to cast your ballot early in Cass County.

The Information Technology Department for the county has a new wait-time dashboard.

The county says the dashboard will show an approxomite time you’ll wait before receiving your ballot at each polling location in Cass County.

People are urged to use the dashboard to reduce long lines at the polls and promote social distancing.

Click here to go to the dashboard website.

