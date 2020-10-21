Fire guts mobile home in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer home in North Fargo is destroyed following a fire in the Trollwood neighborhood.

Fire officials say the call came in around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to 33 East Lynmar.

Crews on scene say it took about 15 minutes to put out the flames.

The fire was called in by a passerby and nobody was at the home when firefighters arrived.

The house was vacant, but officials did a search of the home to make sure no one was inside and no one was hurt.

The home is considered to be a total loss and the initial damage assessment is estimated to be $40,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.